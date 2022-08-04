LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The best team in the USL Eastern Conference made a surprising mid-season addition Thursday morning.
Eight-year-old Drew Esposito was signed to a single-game contract with Louisville City FC. The young cancer survivor has been cancer free for 30 months and is providing inspiration to the club.
"This is a special day to have a young boy like him to sign with the team," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "He is an inspiration as I said...when you look at moments like this, it's important to us as a club that we are able to have moments like this."
It’s pretty rare see a team in first place make mid-season acquisitions. That being said, @loucityfc fans are going to love this new SUPER star. Story coming up tonight on @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/HdibEcgV1t— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) August 4, 2022
On Christmas Eve of 2018, doctors discovered a cancerous brain tumor that would begin long road to recovery for the 5-year-old.
"We spent a year at Norton's (Children's Hospital) just inpatient," said Drew's father, Jeremy. "He went from not being able to walk, talk, drink or anything to playing with USL players out here on the practice pitch."
Drew spent Thursday signing his one-game contract before joining the boys in purple for their regularly scheduled morning training.
"To see the smile on his face and to see him joining in with a group even right now. It's a special day," Cruz said.
Drew will be with the team as they take the pitch this Saturday against Charleston Battery at Lynn Family Stadium.
A thousand fans in attendance will receive complimentary capes courtesy of Norton Children's Hospital.
Cruz is excited for Drew to experience the gameday atmosphere.
"You know he's gonna get goosebumps," Cruz said.
"He's going to see 12,000 people standing up, clapping for him, and be proud of him," Cruz said. "And so that moment for him I think he's going to remember for a very long time. Hopefully I'll make sure that I curved the expletives more than I usually do."
