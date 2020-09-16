LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC solidified its hold on first place with a 2-0 road win at Indy Eleven on Wednesday.
Lou City improved to 8-3-2 (26 points) on the season with the shutout victory and gained three points on second-place Indy (7-5-1, 22 points) in Group E of the USL Championship. The Boys in Purple also extended their unbeaten streak to eight games in a row.
Cameron Lancaster gave Louisville City the lead with a goal off a set piece in the 39th minute — with an assist from Antoine Hoppenot. In the 76th minute, Corben Bone found the back of the net — on his 32nd birthday, no less — off a pass from Brian Ownby to double Lou City's lead, and the defense held on for its second clean sheet in as many games.
Louisville City FC next plays Memphis 901 FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
