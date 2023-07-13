LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC continued their run atop the USL Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 victory Wednesday night over Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
A 68th-minute goal by Albert Dikwa — his 10th in 12 starts for Pittsburgh this season — was all it took to take down Louisville City, which sits at fifth in the Eastern Conference standings through 18 matches.
Louisville City has scored just eight goals in its last 10 matches.
"I thought we started the game really well," Louisville City head coach Danny Cruz said in a news release Wednesday night. "Second half, we came out flat. ... All in all, honestly, not a very good performance from us. We need to make sure we go back to the drawing board, dissect it, and look at making sure we certainly continue to try to work on and fix the attack."
"We need to make sure we go back to the drawing board, dissect it, and … continue to try to work on and fix the attack."
Louisville City has a week from USL matches off before traveling for a road match with Detroit City FC on July 19. Before that, the team hosts Mexico's Atlante FC at 8 p.m. Saturday in an international friendly.
