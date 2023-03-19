LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Racing Louisville FC finished its preseason with solid momentum on Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the U.S. Women’s National under-23 team in Portland, Oregon.
It was the second win in three games for Racing in the Portland Thorns’ preseason event. They will open regular season on the road at Houston on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Three newcomers provided the scoring for racing, led off by Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä, filling in at defensive midfielder, who scored on a back-post header in the 14th minute.
The game was tied 10 minutes later, but just five minutes after that Uchenna Kanu scored for Racing Louisville, which went up 3-1 just before half on an Ary Borges header off a long cross from Wang Shuang.
Kanu signed with the club in February, but had just joined the club this week. The 25-year-old Nigerian standout is coming off a standout season at Tigres, where she scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for the Monterey, Mexico-based club, helping her team claim Liga MX Femenil’s Torneo Apertura trophy last November.
The home opener is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, against the Washington Spirit.
