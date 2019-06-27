LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has placed men's tennis coach Rex Ecarma on paid administrative leave while it reviews issues raised by some of the program's players, a source told WDRB News.
Louisville Athletics spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed that Ecarma has been placed on leave and said that the review of "issues raised within the program" are "part of the due process."
Ecarma has amassed more than 400 wins in 30 seasons at U of L and has led the program to five conference championships. The Cardinals finished 16-13 this past season and fell to No. 9-ranked North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
A Louisville native, Ecarma earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from the University of Louisville where he was the 1987 recipient of the coveted Ed Kallay Award, which honors the top student-athlete in the university.
Ecarma Tweeted Thursday afternoon that he was looking forward to recruiting in July.
Look forward to recruiting at the USA Clay Court Supernationals on July 15-18. #L1C4 @GoCards pic.twitter.com/cB6L4n97df— Rex Ecarma (@Rx11) June 27, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.