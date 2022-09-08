LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletics Department unveiled it's latest capital project Thursday.
The Angel's Envy Bourbon Club at Cardinal Stadium is an an effort to better the Cardinal gameday experience this fall.
"Oh my gosh, this is fantastic," Athletic Director Josh Heird said after seeing the club for the first time Wednesday night.
The club replaces the former Brown & Williamson club and includes two 14x24 LED screens, extended main bars positioned at each end of the club with private speakeasy bars and new furniture for Cardinals fans to enjoy.
Welcome to the ~New Look~ Cardinal Stadium. The new Angels Envy Bourbon Club will provide a new fan experience for Cardinal fans on game day. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/aFH2ewymhL— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) September 8, 2022
"Just the ability to open the space up the video screens, the TVs, the ability to access the suite level, the brightness of it — I mean, I could go on and on," Heird said. "It's representative of what this athletic department is, which is cutting edge."
Gigi DaDan, general manager of Louisville-based Angel's Envy, said they are committed to investing in Louisville.
"Through this partnership with the University of Louisville Athletic Association and Cardinal Stadium, as well as our recent $8.2 million expansion to our downtown Louisville Brand Home, Angel's Envy is proud to continue to invest in our hometown and support our local community," DaDan said.
The club is slated to finish construction and be ready for use by Louisville's home opener Sept. 16.
