LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After just five games of the 2021 season, the Louisville Xtreme has been kicked out of the Indoor Football League.
The Xtreme, which in April moved to the KFC Yum! Center, had its league membership terminated Monday "for failure to meet and maintain league obligations," the IFL said in a post to its website. The team will be removed from the league's remaining schedule, beginning with a game that was slated for 8:05 p.m. Saturday against the Frisco Fighters in Frisco, Texas.
Two day after the Xtreme's game against the Green Bay Blizzard at the Yum! Center was postponed "after consulting with Indoor Football League officials," the IFL's Board of Directors on Monday voted unanimously in favor of the move, the league said.
"This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action,” IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon said in the news release. "We have tremendous respect for Victor Cole and his partners in Louisville and the hard work they put into developing Louisville as a viable IFL franchise. However, as we position the IFL for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set as a league."
The Xtreme joined the IFL in November 2020 and played at Freedom Hall. The team's ownership group includes former University of Louisville and National Football League quarterback Chris Redman, who is the franchise president.
With the move to the downtown arena that houses Louisville men's and women's basketball, the team billed the 2021 season as an "inaugural" campaign.
Capacity was limited during early season contests due to COVID-19 restrictions.
