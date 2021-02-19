LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Xtreme, a professional indoor football team, plans to call the KFC Yum! Center home.
The team will open its season in April in the downtown arena, according to its website. On Friday morning, Yum! Center operator ASM Global announced it would unveil a new professional sports tenant for the building on Monday.
The Xtreme, which joined the Indoor Football League last November, is scheduled to start its home season April 24. It has listed eight games in Louisville through July.
The team's ownership group includes former University of Louisville and National Football League quarterback Chris Redman, who is the franchise president.
ASM Global did not immediately respond to questions about the Xtreme's lease and financial terms. The Louisville Arena Authority, the public agency that oversees the arena, has not publicly discussed any potential new tenant at board or committee meetings in recent months.
The arena authority also has not voted to approve a lease or any other agreement with the Xtreme.
U of L's men's and women's basketball teams are the Yum! Center's main tenants.
