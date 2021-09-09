LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alan Wolfe is now a retired Louisville Metro Police officer and teacher. When his young son, Jared, was showing a keen interest in golf, Alan tried to encourage him and save part of his lawn in the process.
"He used to tear up my grass," Alan Wolfe said. "So I went up to Lowe's and purchased the sand and the Astroturf tees, and I made him a place in our backyard to hit out of. And he reminded me the other day. He said I told the guy that was helping us that this little guy's gonna be on the PGA Tour one day."
Who knows if Alan Wolfe believed that at the time, but it came to fruition last month when Jared, now 33 and a pro for over a decade, earned his PGA Tour card for the first time. He'll play in his first event on the big tour next week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
"I actually got all the way to the back, because I got a little emotional," Alan said of watching Jared get the physical Tour Card during a ceremony on Aug. 15 in Omaha. "To be able to see it and watch him walk across and the excitement of it, you know it all just kind of came together."
Jared's wife, Kelsey, had to learn a lot about the game early in their relationship.
"I knew nothing," she said. "So when we were dating, I would read golf magazines at the Y when I was working out. I'd put them on my elliptical and try to figure out ... 'Oh I learned this term, I learned that term, aren't you proud of me?'"
A few years ago, before they had the now 2-year-old Khloe, the golf dream was at a crossroads.
"We said, 'All right, if he doesn't get back to the Korn Ferry Tour or higher, we gotta figure something else out,'" Kelsey Wolfe said.
What Jared then figured out was winning: three times in a two-year span on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and twice in 2020 on the Korn Ferry Tour, leading to the elevation in status.
Seneca Golf Course Head Pro Kevin Greenwell has been teaching the game for over four decades, and Jared is the first student he has worked extensively with to make the PGA Tour. He taught Jared at Seneca from middle school through his high school years at Butler and college at Murray State University.
"He had the physical attributes along with the discipline to do it, so it's not surprising," Greenwell said. "But it takes a ton of patience and a ton of perseverance. Many have tried, and only a few succeed. So he's one of those that has succeeded and should feel really proud of that."
Greenwell also credits the work done in recent years that Cory Kaufman of The Golf Academy has done with Wolfe. As for staying more than a year on the big tour, Greenwell thinks that can definitely happen.
"The Korn Ferry Tour has had some people move up and been very successful on the PGA Tour," Greenwell said. "There's no reason why Jared Wolfe can't be that next person."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.