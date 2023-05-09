LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokesperson for the Maryland Racing Commission confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte will not be eligible for the Preakness Stakes.
Kentucky's racing commission acknowledged Monday that Forte has been placed on the veterinarian's list after the state's chief veterinarian, Nick Smith, scratched him from the Kentucky Derby the morning of the race.
That move carries a mandatory 14-day non-competition requirement, after which the colt must work in the presence of a state regulatory veterinarian and return a negative blood sample result before returning to racing.
New Health Integrity and Safety Act Regulations bind all jurisdictions to the same safety standards, so Kentucky's non-compete window also applies in Maryland.
Maryland's Racing Commission has yet to release a formal statement on the subject. News releases from Pimlico on Monday still spoke of Forte as potential contender, and a message to the track's information office from WDRB has not been answered.
Forte was back on the track at Churchill Downs on Monday morning, and Pletcher said he showed no ill effects from a bruise that he sustained in training last Wednesday, a setback that eventually kept him out of the Derby. After the gallop, Pletcher said he intended to work the colt on Friday or Saturday, and, if all went well, he'd point him toward the Preakness.
Later in the day, when WDRB's Dalton Godbey asked him about the possibility of being on the state's vet list, Pletcher said, "I'm waiting for some clarification from the state vets on exactly what those procedures are."
Forte, the 2-year-old champion, was the favorite in future wagering for the Preakness and has won five straight races, including two straight over Kentucky Derby champion Mage.
His owner, Mike Repole, said that the state vet likely was "overly cautious" in scratching Forte after a rash of horse deaths during the week. Two more would come on Kentucky Derby day.
Five entrants would up being scratched from the Kentucky Derby this year.
