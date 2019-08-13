LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The supporters should be happy.
Things are looking good right now for Louisville City FC. They've won two games in a row after Sunday's 5-1 drubbing of Atlanta.
Wait, it's 2019 though. There's always something to complain about.
Leading up to this week's "Yackin' With Hack" segment, I got a message on social media telling me to ask the Louisville City head coach John Hackworth why on earth he is playing Oscar Jimenez and Magnus Rasmussen as much as he is.
So I did, and the head coach handled it perfectly, saying he loves that soccer is a game that allows people to have an opinion. We can watch the same exact piece of game film and come to very different conclusions.
He also said he will likely continue to use Jimenez and Rasmussen moving forward despite the complaint.
Click the video link above to watch the latest Yackin' With Hack segment from the WDRB News studios.
