LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- The shutdown, the isolation, hasn't been all that bad for Dre Davis.
He's a self-described introvert and is appreciating the time at home with his family.
The U of L basketball signee has a hoop in his backyard, and his trainer comes to the house to run him through shooting and ball handling drills. Davis has weights and a treadmill in his basement and is trying to stay in shape.
With all that said, he really hopes he can leave home early this summer and move on to the U of L campus. The delays and cancellations are getting frustrating.
“Obviously I wanted to graduate and walk the stage but it was something I wanted to do, not something I needed to do," said Davis. "I missed out on prom, I didn't want to go at first but now I wish I could have gone."
The reason for his change of mind about prom is simple.
“I had a date," he said.
Next up is his move from Indianapolis to campus here in Louisville.
“Starting the summer will give me a head start on everything, workouts, time management, understanding the campus life, definitely want to get down there as soon as possible,” said Davis.
The 6'5" small forward could do it all in high school. Shoot, score off the dribble, set up teammates, but what could help him get on the floor quickly in college is his willingness to scrap. That role is wide open at U of L with Dwayne Sutton’s graduation.
“That’s something my coach tried to pound in my head this year: Try to average a double-double,” said Davis.
He averaged 21.5 points and nearly nine rebounds for Lawrence Central (Indianapolis) this year. Davis was named an Indiana All-Star, but is mature enough to realize that doesn’t mean much as a freshman.
“I’m starting out at the bottom again, just like high school," he said. "Now I gotta prove myself again.”
That’s a great attitude to have, and not typical of every 4-star basketball recruit in this country. Davis' mental make up seems to be the kind that Chris Mack loves.
“Anything coach asks me to do, I am definitely going to do it," said Davis. "Anything I can do to get a win, I’m going to do it.”
Davis gushed about the YUM Center and the fans, who are so invested in Louisville basketball. The young man seemed to have all the right answers — except for the big question:
When can he actually get here?
