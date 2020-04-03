LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-After four years in a Louisville uniform, wide receiver Seth Dawkins had March 26th circled on the calendar.
That was the date of U of L's annual Pro Day, which gives senior football players a chance to workout in front of NFL scouts. Dawkins started training for it just days after he and the Cardinals beat Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
Like so many other events this spring, Pro Day was cancelled, costing Dawkins and other out-going seniors a big opportunity to get noticed.
“It’s not just myself," said Dawkins who is back home at his parents house in Cincinnati. "There’s a lot of other guys going through the same thing so you can’t really complain about it.”
Dawkins didn’t, he held his own pro day and made sure everything was on tape.
“We recorded my hand size, my weight, my height with a daggone tape measure, everything so, it’s different,” said Dawkins.
The 6-3 wide receiver had a good career at Louisville, 94 receptions and nine touchdowns over four years. But like many he could benefit from impressing scouts. The numbers he recorded at his make shift Pro Day, like a 4.5 40-yard dash and 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench are impressive and would hold up pretty well with the statistics that were put up by wide outs at the NFL Combine. His agent, Dave Rich, will send Seth's numbers to NFL teams with video proof.
“I put up some really good numbers so I’m really content with that," said Dawkins. "And a lot of guys maybe hadn’t thought of this idea so I am cool with it.”
Dawkins says he’s already spoke to about 12 NFL teams ahead of this month’s draft. He’s hoping that number will increase once teams across the league get the video of his innovative replacement for Pro Day.
