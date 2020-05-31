LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A loud cry on Twitter came this weekend, calling for college coaches to take a public stance on the nation's unrest.
🤜🏻🤛🏾 pic.twitter.com/vkwRCJ6Uzr— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 31, 2020
"I am saddened to see so much hate and injustice so close to home," football coach Scott Satterfield said in a tweet. "My prayers are with those who are hurting right now, who feel helpless, who are dealing with loss, specifically people of color. I will never understand what goes on in this world filled with so much hate.
"I do know that we love our players and we are committed to stand against any form of racism. Will will continue to listen and support our team and treat everyone in our program with love and respect, players, coaches and staff alike.
"We are all created in God's image and He intends for us to thrive in unity!"
May 30, 2020
Women's basketball coach Jeff Walz posted a statement to Twitter from the team's captains, Dana Evans and Kianna Smith:
"Our team had a great discussion on our Zoom call this week. We believe in communication. We address issues, large and small. We don’t think what’s going on is right. We can’t accept a world that isn’t safe for all. We stand with the black community.
"We will be getting back to campus soon, and we are committed to working together to better our Louisville community with empathy, compassion, and respect for all people. We plan to make a difference through our actions.
@UofLWBB will be part of the solution. #ONE"
We will be getting back to campus soon, and we are committed to working together to better our Louisville community with empathy, compassion, and respect for all people. We plan to make a difference through our actions. @UofLWBB will be part of the solution. #ONE— Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) May 31, 2020
University of Kentucky:
"Like many of you, I’ve been watching what’s been going on the last couple of days and have had some time to think about it and pray about it. All I can tell you is I’m sick," men's basketball coach John Calipari said. "Whether you’re talking George Floyd or a number of other incidents that have happened in our country and in our backyard, I’m sick because I cannot believe one human being could treat another human being the way we’ve seen with some of these injustices.
"I don’t have all the answers. I wish I had some way to bring everyone together. But I do have one thought: It is wrong, it is unacceptable, and I am horrified by what I have seen. This cannot continue.
"I addressed it with our team this evening. I want to keep that conversation private, but what I will say is we need to have an open dialogue and conversation about these issues. The only way we can move forward as a nation is to be open and honest with ourselves."
I addressed it with our team this evening. I want to keep that conversation private, but what I will say is we need to have an open dialogue and conversation about these issues. The only way we can move forward as a nation is to be open and honest with ourselves.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2020
"As so many of us have seen and felt, I deeply hurt for the injustice we have in our country," football coach Mark Stoops said. "We must find a way to treat each other the way we want to be treated, with unity and respect. As a nation, we must overcome it. And we must begin now."
As so many of us have seen and felt, I deeply hurt for the injustice we have in our country. We must find a way to treat each other the way we want to be treated, with unity and respect. As a nation, we must overcome it. And we must begin now. 🙏— Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 30, 2020
"George Floyd’s death was horrifying, senseless and it is infuriating," women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell said. "I am praying for the strength to do my part as a citizen, as a father, as a husband, as a friend, as a coach, and as a leader to bring about positive change and healing in our country. We must begin. "
George Floyd’s death was horrifying, senseless and it is infuriating. I am praying for the strength to do my part as a citizen, as a father, as a husband, as a friend, as a coach, and as a leader to bring about positive change and healing in our country. We must begin. 🙏— Matthew Mitchell (@UKCoachMitchell) May 30, 2020
Indiana University:
"My heart is broken by what is going on in our country," football coach Tom Allen said. "Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I Believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO"
My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I Believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 29, 2020
"I am deeply saddened with the events that have transpired around the death of George Floyd and civil unrest in our nation in recent days," women's basketball coach Teri Moren said. "I pray for Mr. Floyd's family and friends. Racial injustice and police brutality have no place in this country.
"It has been one of the privileges of my life to coach, mentor and lead young women. I don't pretend to know how people of color feel, what I do is that I stand with and by them. Racism has no place in this world! It requires ALL of us to make a change! We can do and be so much better!
"I support those who have so bravely stood up to demand change in our country. Now is the time to learn, grow and ACT! Change must happen NOW!"
May 31, 2020
Western Kentucky University:
"The recent injustices in our nation continue to show that we have to change as a society," WKU Sports said in a tweet. "We know many of our student-athletes, our staff, our fans and others in our campus community and beyond are hurting. We see and feel that pain, but know we all cannot understand it the same way through the same lived experiences.
"We will listen to each other, stand up for each other, love each other, treat each other the way we want to be treated, and never stop trying to improve ourselves and those around us."
May 30, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.