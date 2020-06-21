LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some things just don’t fit Trey Kaufman’s style.
"A lot of people think I enjoy recruiting,” said Kaufman, a senior at Silver Creek High School. "I don’t enjoy recruiting."
That’s saying a lot for one of the area’s most sought after basketball recruits. But, as Kaufman put it, recruiting can be a stressful situation.
"There’s been days where six or seven hours have just been dedicated to calling people back, texting them, Zoom calls," he said.
"Virginia, Texas A&M and Wake Forest," Kaufman said of his recent offers.
COVID-19 restrictions mean Kaufman’s recruiting is limited to virtual interactions right now, but he said he’s eager to take more official visits when he can.
"Especially in locations that are farther from home," Kaufman said. "You’d like to see what the living’s like, what the dorms are like. I want to major in physics, so I want to see what their physics department is like."
It’s safe to assume Kaufman isn’t nearing a commitment any time soon.
"There’s so many unknowns with life in general that recruiting is the last thing on my mind right now, as far as decisions," he said.
In the meantime, Kaufman said he’s staying in shape and keeping an eye on the possible return of AAU tournaments, where he could garner even more attention.
"A lot of people try to push me one way or another, and I understand," he said. "At the same time, it’s my decision."
Kaufman said he will make sure it’s the right decision — just in his own time and style.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.