LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The college football rivalry between Kentucky and Louisville will resume next season after a hiatus forced by the coronavirus this year.
Details of the revised contract provided to WDRB stipulate that the teams will play at Cardinal Stadium next season — as they were scheduled to do this year — then alternate hosting in the coming years. The contract also extended the series in football through 2030.
Details of the deal were first reported by The Courier-Journal.
The date for next season’s game will be Nov. 27, and the game is scheduled for the final Saturday in November in all subsequent meetings.
This season’s game was scuttled when the Southeastern Conference decided to go with a conference-game-only format.
The contract imposed no penalties for this year’s cancellation and eliminated a $300,000 guarantee payment the home team made to the visitors each season.
