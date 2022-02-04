LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball captain Malik Williams' suspension will continue for at least one more game. The graduate center will not travel to Syracuse for Saturday's game.
Cardinals' interim coach Mike Pegues told reporters on Friday, "Malik won't make the trip to Syracuse this weekend, although there are still hopes that he will at some point rejoin the team. I won't get into timing but there is a meeting scheduled for Malik and I to sit down and, you know, hopefully we can get on the same page and clear things up. But as for now, Malik will not make the trip to Syracuse. So we'll move forward without him."
Pegues announced Williams' suspension last week, citing a repeated failure by the player to meet standards for the program at various points through the season.
"Now that I’m interim head coach, I feel like it’s my duty and responsibility to maintain the character and the integrity of our locker room," Pegues said.
