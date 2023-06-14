LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With the Southeastern Conference adding Oklahoma and Texas beginning in the 2024 season, the league voted to stay at an 8-game conference schedule for at least the first season.
On Wednesday, the league announced the schedule pairings for that season.
The University of Kentucky will have road games at Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and, for the first time since 1951, a road game at Texas.
The Wildcats get Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Kroger Field.
Dates and times will be announced at a later date.
In 2024 we will play Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at home in Kroger Field.We will travel to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas in 2024.📰🔗 https://t.co/UEYX3E5JFF pic.twitter.com/7uGM43xD4o— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 14, 2023
The newcomers will have an interesting introduction to SEC play. Texas will play host to Georgia, and visit rival Texas A&M in the first meeting between the teams since 2011.
Oklahoma will face Alabama and Tennessee at home and play a road game at LSU.
The league, for the first time, will play without divisions and send its top 2 teams to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
Each team also faces the requirement of playing a non-conference opponent from either the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten or a major independent.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.