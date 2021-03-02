LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Major League Baseball threw a curveball to it Triple-A affiliates Tuesday night, but it could be a welcome one for franchises excited to play their first baseball in more than a year.
The Louisville Bats confirmed Tuesday night that the start of their season will be delayed by one month, at the direction of MLB.
The Bats originally were scheduled to begin their season with a six-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs starting on April 6. Now, the season will start the first week of May.
Still, the club thinks it may still play the same total number of games in the 2021 season.
While the delay might disappoint fans ready to see baseball, it could work in favor of attendance at Triple-A venues, as states begin to lift restrictions and seating capacities, and more of the population is able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Presient Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will possess enough vaccine for every adult in the nation by the end of May, though it may take a bit longer for everyone who wants a vaccination to receive one.
In the offseason, the club officially accepted its invitation to remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds through 2030. The 2021 season will mark the 22nd season as the Reds' affiliate.
"We are very happy to continue our successful relationship with the Bats and the Katzoff's," said Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall. "We appreciate their hard work and dedication in helping our players reach the Major Leagues. Their renovations to Louisville Slugger Field show a commitment from the team and the city that not only benefits our players and staff but will keep that facility rated as one of the best in the minor leagues."
The Bats will have to wait a bit longer to introduce fans to those changes to Louisville Slugger Field, which include newly added seating areas, two new bar and social areas, an expanded family and kids zone, additional group hospitality areas, extended netting and more.
Pat Kelly will return as manager in 2021. Joining Kelly will be pitching coach Seth Etherton, hitting coach Alex Pelaez, bench coach Kevin Mahar, strength and conditioning coach Justin Bucko, and athletic trainer Steve Gober.
Because of the pandemic, ticket policies for Bats games will change. An updated FAQ on ticket policies can be found by clicking here.
