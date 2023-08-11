LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football has a versatile group of running backs. Some quality freshmen added to some speedy returnees and a transfer from Wisconsin who adds size AND speed.
Isaac Guerendo caught Jeff Brohm's eye with a long touchdown run last season for Wisconsin against Brohm's Purdue Boilermakers. Now that they've teamed up at Louisville, Guerendo tries not to rub it in.
"We talk about it every once in a while," said Guerendo. "I try not to bring it up too much. I don't want to make him mad or anything. Obviously, I was excited about that run but happy to be with him now."
The Cardinals are happy to have the Indiana native, who at 6-foot-1-inches and 220 pounds, adds another dimension to the running backs room.
"He can do it all. He can do it all," said U of L running back coach Chris Barclay. "He's got speed. If he gets a seam, he can run. I mean he did have a 90-yard run against Maryland last year. At 220 pounds that's unique. He had a big play today. I told him that's like getting an 18-wheeler on the highway, putting pedal to the metal man, let's go.
"When he puts his pedal to the metal, that's a big man. That's a lot of velocity. You gotta make your mind up, be a grown man to tackle."
Guerendo is excited about the differences he sees in Brohm's offense versus what they ran at Wisconsin.
"A lot of just north-south, downhill running at Wisconsin, you know," said Guerendo. "In this offense, they have a lot more space for us. our passing game compliments our run game a lot. We make plays in the pass game, it just opens up lanes."
Guerendo and the Cardinals are now just three weeks away from the opener against Georgia Tech, on Friday, Sept. 1, in Atlanta.
