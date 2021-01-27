LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lauren Hartlage said representing her country in competition has always been a goal, and she's very close to doing just that as one of 12 finalists to make the eight-person United States Curtis Cup team.
The University of Louisville senior and Elizabethtown native leaves Thursday for Orlando, where the 12 invitees will play Friday and Saturday. The final eight will be announced in a few months.
"It's kind of a tryout," Hartlage said. "You get to know everyone, see how everyone gets along, see what their games are like. It's really exciting. They keep it fun, try not to make it too intense where everyone's grinding over everything. It's a good experience to get to play with all the best players in the U.S."
The Curtis Cup began in 1932, pitting the top women's amateurs from the United States against those from Great Britain and Ireland. It's a biennial competition that was postponed last June and will instead be played this August in Wales.
Hartlage was debating on whether or not to turn pro right around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That and opportunities like this are among the reasons why she decided to return for another season at Louisville. The spring season starts in a couple of weeks.
She feels like her game is in pretty good shape. She's been to Florida to play a couple of times this month and went on a trip with her U of L team. And it helps to have a new indoor golf practice facility right on the edge of campus.
"It's awesome," Hartlage said. "It's great to come here any rainy days or cold days. We can work on our technique, which is really nice with the Trackman or our putting technique. So it really helps a lot."
She said representing her country would be amazing. So yes, there will be some nerves this weekend in Orlando. But she has played in plenty of big events and is ready for the challenge.
"It's always nerve-racking," Hartlage said. "You want to play well. You want to impress everyone, but you've just got to play your game and see what they see. You can't make the decision yourself. Just go out and play your game, and see what happens."
