LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm's return home to coach the U of L football team has brought back other Louisville natives besides him and his brothers Greg and Brian.
Running Backs coach Chris Barclay is also thrilled to be back home.
"When I started coaching, this was one of those jobs that was kind of a bucket list job for me," said Barclay. "I've been trying to get to the ACC for a while now, so it's good to be back in the league and then to be back home. It checks two boxes for me. It's a dream come true and I'm just excited to get to work."
There's actually a third box checked for the husband and father of two girls.
"My wife is from here as well," said Barclay. "Most of our family is actually here so it helps to have some extra babysitters around."
Barclay starred at Male High School in the late '90's and early 2000's, part of a couple of state title teams, then went on to Wake Forest where he was the ACC Player of the Year in 2005 and is still the school's all-time leader with over 4,000 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns.
He's been coaching running backs with Jeff Brohm for seven seasons, one at WKU and the last six at Purdue.
And while fans may think wide open passing game first when they think of a Brohm offense, the run game is very important as well.
"Coach has been known to throw it, but we also have had a few thousand-yard rushers," said Barclay. "So those things, it all goes hand in hand. Offensively, that's when we're at our best is when we can do both, when we can effectively run the football as well as pass the football."
Barclay says the recruiting climate has changed with the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness deals, but one priority remains the same.
"This program, in the history when it's done very well, it's done the best job of keeping the best players specifically in this city and the state here," he said.
Starting their eighth year together, Barclay maintains a friendly rivalry with Jeff Brohm going to back to their respective high schools.
"Whoever wins the Male-Trinity game has to wear that shirt for the week," Barclay said with a laugh. "So I've been fortunate the last couple of years. Coach (Jeff Brohm) has been wearing some purple."
Barclay said he and the rest of the new coaching staff believe there's plenty of talent on hand here at Louisville. They can't wait to mix in the new faces, put in their system and build this year's team.
The spring game is set for April 21.
