CRAWFORD | Satterfield surprises 3 Louisville walk-ons with full scholarships at team meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You’ve seen it happen elsewhere, but nobody in the University of Louisville football program could remember it happening quite this way here.

Cardinals’ coach Scott Satterfield got his players together for an end-of-semester meeting Friday night, gave them a pep talk for the offseason, handed out some awards and threw some T-shirts to players who had done special things to earn them.

At the end of his talk, he said he wanted to recognize three more players.

“These guys have done everything they’re supposed to do,” Satterfield said. “They show up on time. You don’t even have to ask them. They’ve brought the juice, the energy. They’ve led. They’ve done everything they’re supposed to do. … They’ve done a great job, with improvement, getting better and better, so they deserve T-shirts as well.”

Then he grabbed a balled-up T-shirt and threw one to Jack Fagot, a sophomore defensive back from Lexington. He threw another to Maurice Burkley, a junior running back from Napierville, Ill. And a third he threw to Marshon Ford, a sophomore tight end out of Ballard.