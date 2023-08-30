LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville released a hype video for fans ahead of Friday's season opener, complete with an unveiling of the Cardinals' uniform combination for the game.
Posted Tuesday, the video is narrated by the late Howard Schnellenberger, who was head coach at Louisville for nine seasons.
Traditional threads to kickoff a new era of Louisville Football.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Zy8ihEkrOS— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) August 29, 2023
The Cardinals play Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
It will be Jeff Brohm's first game as head coach at UofL.
