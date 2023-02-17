LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is expected to begin work on renovating Memorial Coliseum in March.
The UK Athletics Committee recently approved the renovation plans. The historic gymnasium is home to four UK women's sports teams, campus events and a memorial honoring Kentuckians who have died in service. The facility was originally completed in 1950 to honor servicemen and women who died in World War II and following military service.
The renovation will include an upgraded memorial, modern seating and improvements to safety, security, lighting and sound.
Construction is expected to cost $82 million and is expected to be finished by late-2024.
