LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-For the second straight year Dana Evans is the Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Year.
The UofL senior guard was given the award by the league's Blue Ribbon Panel and the conference's 15 head coaches.
Evans leads the conference in scoring with 21 points per game. She has scored in double figures in 40 consecutive games and helped deliver the Cardinals a 4th straight ACC Championship. Louisville is ranked 5th in the country heading in to the ACC Tournament this week.
This is the 4th straight year UofL has grabbed the conference player of the year award. Asia Durr won the award in consecutive seasons before Evans repeated that feat.
UofL was pretty well represented across the board when it comes to the conference's regular season accolades. Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith are both on the ACC All-Freshman Team while junior Mykasa Robinson is a member of the league's All-Defensive team.
Louisville next plays Friday at noon in the ACC tournament. The opponent will be the winner of Thursday's game between North Carolina and Wake Forest.
