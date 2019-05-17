LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with breast cancer made history on the field with the Cincinnati Reds, as she became the team's first bat girl in club history.
Laura Fay was selected as an honorary bat girl as part of Major League Baseball's annual "Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer" initiative. She is the wife of Cincinnati Enquirer Reds reporter John Fay. The 60-year-old is in her second battle with breast cancer.
The Reds website says Fay's role was not all ceremonial. She worked as a bat girl during Thursday's regular season game at Great America Ballpark, after an invite by Reds clubhouse manager Rick Stowe.
The MLB bat girl initiative started in 2009 to raise awareness of breast cancer. To find out more about the program, CLICK HERE.
