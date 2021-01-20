LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sit. Sip. Stay. It’s a place for you and your furry friend to hang out.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the new PG&J’s Dog Park Bar.
The new meeting place just opened on January 19. It’s an innovative indoor/outdoor off-leash dog park where both dogs and their owners can relax, socialize, and grab a drink. They serve local coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails. Occasionally, food trucks like Froggy’s Snack Shack may stop by with gourmet popcorn for sale.
PG&J’s is an advocate for the animal rescue community. They work hard to provide a safe space for dogs and people. Every dollar you spend helps local animal organizations like Kentucky Humane Society, My Dog Eats First, The Arrow Fund, Dogs Helping Heroes, Mispits and Friends Rescue.
