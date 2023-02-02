LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artists use Bourbon Barrels as their canvas.
The Frazier History Museum's latest exhibition Barrels of Heart.
The display is curated by Morgan Hancock, founder of the nonprofit Bourbon with Heart.
Barrels of Heart is a temporary exhibition that features 20 custom Bourbon barrels designed by local artists of varying ages, ethnicities, and levels of experience.
You can see these barrels for eight weeks, Thursday, February 2 to Thursday, March 30.
Bourbon with Heart is Kentucky's first & only arts-focused bourbon charity.
Whether it's dance, design, music, photography, theatre, or crafting a delicious bourbon blend, Bourbon with Heart deeply appreciates art in all its various forms.
The mission is to use the popularity of Bourbon to raise funds for local charities.
