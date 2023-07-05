LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snap your fingers and groove to the harmony! The Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention is in Louisville through July 8.
Barbershop singers are performing at the KFC Yum! Center, The Galt House and all over downtown in pop-up performances.
The Vine Street Barbershop Quartet was on WDRB Mornings on Wednesday with lead singer Alex Stenger, tenor Brett Bellman, baritone Andrew Wittenberg and bass Richard Gonzales. They began singing together in early 2022, and all are members of the Southern Gateway Chorus from Cincinnati. You can follow them on Facebook. Click here.
The public is invited to watch the competitions. Day passes start at $99.
The Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual International Quartet Contest – will be presenting the Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show on Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, 501 West Main Street.
The show entitled – MEMORIES – will bring together 11 International Champion Quartets spanning 5 decades. The most Champion Quartets ever assembled for a champion’s AIC Show. In addition – there will be a chorus of over 60 champions contributing to this celebration of the very best of Barbershop Singing. For tickets, click here.
For more information about the Barbershop Harmony Society, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.