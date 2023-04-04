LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Bats Baseball get ready for Opening Night.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Louisville Slugger Field before a full week of baseball.
Join the Louisville Bats as they return to Slugger Field and face the Indianapolis Indians Tuesday, April 4th.
The Bats are treating fans to an Opening Weekend Block Party, five alternate identities, eight giveaway nights, 22 fireworks shows, and even three exclusive gifts including a special bobble head to be announced later (available to fans with season packages of 5 games and up).
The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free 2023 magnet schedule.
Opening Night will also feature the first $2 Menu Night of the season along with a $2 Happy Hour and live music pre-game.
Tuesday, April 4th - Opening Night
Wednesday, April 5th - Senior Night
Thursday, April 6th - Thirsty Thursday
Friday, April 7th - Opening Weekend Block Party
Saturday, April 8th - Kids Opening Day
Sunday, April 9th - Kids Day
Ticket prices begin as low as just $9.
