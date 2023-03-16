LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Milantoni Italian Restaurant.
This locally owned and operated Italian eatery will transport you to the heart of Italy with its fresh ingredients for an authentic family feast or simple dinner.
You can get a $30 gift certificate for only $15 starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 for the Louisville and Bardstown locations.
Click here to buy, and hurry because certificates will sell out quickly.
Milantoni Italian Restaurant
Louisville
1600 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
Louisville, KY 40220
502-742-8210
Bardstown
1008 Commerce Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-331-6160
