LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Be Our Guest at The Whistle Stop Restaurant.
The Whistle Stop is located in Glendale, Kentucky. That's about 50 miles south of Louisville on I-65.
The Whistle Stop specializes in southern-style favorites, like fried chicken and roast beef sandwiches.
Former owners Mike and Lynn Cummins have transition the ownership roles over to Jamie Henley. Don't worry the menu and recipes are staying the same.
The restaurant is now taking holiday reservations. The Thanksgiving offering feeds groups of eight or more. Large groups, up to 80 people, can make reservations for the upstairs dining room.
A limited number of $50 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, October 28th for just $25. Click here to purchase one.
