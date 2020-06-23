LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blackacre Conservancy’s Community Garden is the largest in Jefferson County with over 300 plots.
They have gardening sections for organic, non-organic, year-round, and seasonal gardening.
Several gardeners live in apartments or yard-less homes and need these plots to sustain their crops.
Many simply enjoy the community aspect of gardening at Blackacre.
Now they have micro-garden plots perfect for beginners.
Larger plots produce larger yields allowing for canning, freezing or sharing with others.
It helps many reduce their financial hardship.
They still have various sized plots available including organic and traditional starting at $15.
There’s a lot of excitement and the spirit of volunteerism is strong.
Cultural diversity plays a big part in its success.
Groups include Egyptian, African, Indian, Korean, Chinese, French, mom’s groups, retirees, young singles, disabled, college students, families and more.
It’s normal to see people helping each other by weeding a neighbor’s plot if they are sick, or disabled, giving neighbors extra plants and sharing some of the things they’ve grown.
Blackacre Community Garden allows all kinds of people to come together.
Click here to get connected to Blackacre Community Garden and gardening videos.
https://blackacreconservancy.org/community-garden-2/
Blackacre Conservancy is a 100% self-funded State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.