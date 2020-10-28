LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get into the Halloween spirit (pun intended) with the perfect costume.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning getting ideas at Caufield’s Novelty. The downtown Louisville institution has been spreading joy for more than 100 years. Even though the building is for sale, they are still open for business.
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the game a little bit by forcing people to be more creative. Wearing a mask is normal during this season, but this year you can incorporate a spooky look. Take some time to coordinate with your mouth covering and try face paint from the nose up. Hollywood horror movie icons and new characters like the “Wild Life King” (if you know what I mean) are sure to be popular choices.
