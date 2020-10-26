LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- APRON, Inc.'s latest fundraiser puts a "Chef in a Box".
A chef is not literally in a box.
You can find their talents inside, and you're helping local restaurant workers.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with participating chefs to see what they are cooking up.
The concept, started on August 5th, showcases a Louisville Chef and helps the local restaurant community during times of need.
Especially during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Each week, pick up a tasting from an acclaimed local restaurant, packed to enjoy at home.
Each "Chef in a Box" contains a signature dish, a possible gift certificate, promotional swag, or even a possible “Surprise” in a Box.
The Box costs $50; half of the proceeds will go to support the restaurant, and half to support APRON, Inc.’s efforts.
Here's a list of the upcoming participants:
October 28 – Chad Coulter - Biscuit Belly St. Matthews
November 4 – Chef Allen Sims - Buck’s Restaurant and Bar
November 11 – Chad Coulter - Louvino Middletown/Douglass Hills
November 18 – Dallas McGarity – Fat Lamb
November 25 - Thanksgiving Eve – No Chef
December 2 - Chef Geoffrey Heide - Fork & Barrel
December 9 - Chef Roland Wong - Tea Station Bistro
December 16 – Eric Morris - FACES Bar & Bistro
“Chef in a Box” is in memory of Chef Dean Corbett and his commitment to the local restaurant community and non-profit organizations.
He's also one of the founding fathers of APRON, Inc.
APRON, Inc. was created in 2011 to provide financial relief to food & beverage industry workers in the Louisville, KY metro area.
Click here to get connected to APRON, Inc.'s "Chef in a Box".
