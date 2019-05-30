LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arts Association of Oldham County celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Annual Arts on the Green, a juried, Fine Arts and Crafts Festival.
The annual event is held on the Oldham County Courthouse Square, Saturday, June 1st, 10am-5 pm and Sunday, June 2nd, 10am - 4pm.
More than 120 artists showcase original handcrafted paintings and drawings, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles, soaps, foods, metal, wood, and fiber.
The perfect chance to get to know the artist.
Kids Art Center features kids designing next year's Arts on the Green creative Note Cards and free face painting.
New this year is a chance to make a ceramic piece and take it home.
Enjoy other attractions around the Arts on the Green.
Hear Americana music at the Woodsong's Coffee House Stage throughout the festival.
Red Steel Percussion will perform at Noon on Saturday.
Take a walk into history with the Colonial Trade Faire adjacent to Arts on the Green.
The 10th Annual Animal Attraction Art Show will be on display in Gallery 104.
Arts on the Green in LaGrange has FREE admission and parking.
Rain or Shine / No pets please.
