MILLTOWN, In (WDRB) — Explore Blue River in Milltown, Indiana by boat.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser experienced nature with the help of Cave Country Canoes.
The full service canoe and kayak livery was established in 1983.
They have more than 600 boats making it one of the largest canoe liveries in the Midwest.
They transport thousands of guests a year up river.
Trips are for ages 3 years and up.
Blue river is also a big small mouth bass fishery.
Cave Country Canoes’ all time record for renting boats was 679 boats in one day.
This year during the Covid-19 pandemic, they have exceeded that record 3 times.
They are able to do that because of the variety of start times and miles of river to socially distance.
You can participate in a full moon float on August 1st.
Each full moon float begins just before dusk.
The 7 mile adventure ends at the Cave Country Canoes.
Guests must be age 14+, with an adult, and have previous kayak experience.
Register in advance.
Click here for a variety list of trips.
