LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Markets prepares for an Outdoor Pop Up Market on Fourth of July.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at what they’ll have in historic Paristown.
More than 50 vendors will be selling vintage, vinyl, mid-century, funk, junk, antiques and more.
The event is hosted by the “Cafe”.
Teddy Abrams, Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra, leads “Teddy and Friends” in a live concert under the Pavilion starting at 7 with fireworks to follow.
COVID 19 regulations will be followed for everyone’s safety.
Fleur de Flea now has a permanent 25,000 sq ft indoor warehouse in historic Paristown (Louisville, KY) close to downtown Louisville, the Highlands and Germantown.
Click here to get connected to Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Markets’ Fourth of July event.
