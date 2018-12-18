LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weekends in December at the Galt House Hotel have been taken over by holiday elves.

Elfapalooza continues Friday, December 21st & Saturday, December 22nd.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got to experience the festive activities.

This family friendly event encourages guests to drop off a new toy for Toys for Tots and enjoy some holiday fun.

Meet Santa's elves and see a holiday movie at 6 p.m.

Snack on chicken fingers, popcorn, cookies, and hot chocolate.

Go through elf school, write a letter to Santa and take a ride on the Peppermint Express, the kiddie train.

Elfapalooza is FREE.

Click here to get connected to Christmas at the Galt House Hotel.

