LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weekends in December at the Galt House Hotel have been taken over by holiday elves.
Elfapalooza continues Friday, December 21st & Saturday, December 22nd.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got to experience the festive activities.
This family friendly event encourages guests to drop off a new toy for Toys for Tots and enjoy some holiday fun.
Meet Santa's elves and see a holiday movie at 6 p.m.
Snack on chicken fingers, popcorn, cookies, and hot chocolate.
Go through elf school, write a letter to Santa and take a ride on the Peppermint Express, the kiddie train.
Elfapalooza is FREE.
