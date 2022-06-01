MOUNT SAINT FRANCIS, In. (WDRB) -- The Monarch Festival at MountFest combines into a big outdoor celebration.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the event on Saturday, June 4th.
The Monarch Festival at MountFest is a FREE event at one of the area's most picturesque sites, Mount Saint Francis, Indiana.
This annually event is sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and is hosted by the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality.
The all-day Monarch Festival at MountFest event will feature an inclusive Regional Arts Festival, live entertainment and musicians, food trucks, chicken dinner dining area, local beer and wine, Kids Zone activities, game booths, a butterfly experience and music.
This event is free and open to the public.
Monarch Festival at MountFest drew more than 7,000 attendees in 2021.
Click here to get connected to The Monarch Festival at MountFest.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.