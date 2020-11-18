(FOX NEWS) -- Thanksgiving dinner might look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing shoppers don't need to throw in their carts is crowds at the supermarket.
Ahead of the holiday, Google Maps released a handy guide outlining the best (and worst) times to visit grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants in the U.S., to avoid the bustle of peak hours and promote social distancing.
According to figures released in a Tuesday blog post, grocery stores in America are the least busy on at 8 a.m. Monday and the most congested from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Caffeine addicts probably won't be surprised to learn that Google pegged 10 a.m. Saturday as the busiest time to hit the coffee shop, while cafes are emptiest on at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Restaurant customers hopeful to have the place to themselves should make a reservation for 3 p.m. Tuesday and trust that 6 p.m. Friday will be the busiest time for the business all week, Google said.
To determine the most popular times to visit these places, the search engine analyzed aggregated and anonymized location history data from U.S. users who had this setting turned on from August to October of this year, per the report’s methodology.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.