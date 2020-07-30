LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A birthday photo shoot in Florida featured chicken nuggets, waffle fries and an extra side of adorable!
Cuteness was on the menu for a special Chick-fil-A photo shoot for little Braelyn Roberts. Her parents, Tyler and Tyler Roberts, love Chick-fil-A so much, they asked Florida photographer Tori Walker to incorporate the brand into the theme for their daughter's picture for her first birthday.
So with Braelyn in a red Chick-fil-A shirt and a cow print hair bow, they set her on a blanket and let her enjoy lunch. But you'll notice in the pictures, she's enjoying the chicken while sitting with a black and white calf -- playing off the chain's cow mascots.
As you can tell from the pictures, it looks like Braelyn had a pretty good time with her new friend -- and all of that food. Walker says she also used this Chick-fil-A setup for her own son.
