CORYDON, In. (WDRB) -- Indiana Caverns has adventures below ground and above ground.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores the Corydon, Indiana attraction.
New this year, you can take the Plunge. It is a thrilling 50-foot drop, after you step off of a platform high above the earth. Seconds of free fall followed by a slow decent to the ground.
Celebrate with Indiana Caverns on June 29th for an “official” Leap Day.
If you’re particularly adventurous, Indiana Caverns will be offering a free, second plunge for those able to drop in 20 seconds or less.
Beyond the Plunge, Indiana Caverns offers a wide variety of attractions, including the Bat Chaser Ride, that opened in 2019, cave tours, gemstone mining, and more.
Indiana Caverns Family Adventure Park opened in 2013 with cave tours for individuals and families.
Located in Corydon, Indiana, off I-64 at 1267 Green Acres Drive SW.
Indiana Caverns is open 363 days a year, rain or shine.
