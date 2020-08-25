LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Thousands of JCPS students head back to school virtually.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns how the school district will offer meals to students doing school at home.
School and Community Nutrition Services (502 Food Works) oversees schools to ensure that healthy and safe meals and/or snacks are always available to students.
502 Food Works is committed to providing nutritious meals at a reasonable price.
They provide meals for breakfast, lunch, after-school programs, summertime, and even during emergencies.
Beginning August 25th, 2020, the majority of JCPS schools will be offering curbside service for breakfast and lunch.
These meals are for students who are enrolled in JCPS.
Students enrolled at Community Eligibility Schools will not be charged for meals.
Students enrolled at non-Community Eligibility Schools can apply for Free or Reduced-Price meals at www.MySchoolApps.com.
If not eligible for free meals, parents/guardians will need to deposit funds on their student's account by check or at www.MySchoolBucks.com.
Click here to get connected to JCPS Meals & Nutrition Information.
