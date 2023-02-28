JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville High School Theatre brings a musical version of a classic horror movie to the stage.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast of Carrie the Musical before opening night.
Horror writer Stephen King penned Carrie the novel in 1974, and the movie soon followed in 1976.
Of course, the next adaption would be Carrie the Musical in 1988.
Many theaters made it their own.
Now, Jeff High Theatre tackles the production.
When Carrie, a less-than-popular student with special powers, is mercilessly taunted by her peers, Sue takes pity on her and convinces her boyfriend to take Carrie to prom.
But once there, the others play their most mortifying prank yet, and Carrie takes revenge on them all.
A musical with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and music by Michael Gore.
Carrie the Musical
Directed by Derrick Ledbetter
Jeffersonville High School Theatre Arts
Runs March 3rd, 4th, 5th, 10th, and 11th
Click here to get connected to Carrie the Musical at Jeffersonville High School.
