LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Manufacturing Month highlights the industry’s many contributions and contributors.
Keith Kaiser learns how Jefferson Community & Technical College is helping the next generation.
JCTC or "Jefferson" focuses on their “Open Doors” mission.
The goals is to help students build better lives for themselves and the people around them.
Out of the 12,000+ total Jefferson students, 3,000 are in the Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology program.
Recently, there were 814 high-quality job postings in high demand manufacturing fields over the last 90 days in Louisville alone.
Louisville was named the #1 city for manufacturing by Forbes in 2017.
There are nearly 100,000 total manufacturing jobs in Louisville with the ability to earn an average of $30K per year.
The new "Jefferson" Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology (AMIT) Center opened fall of 2020.
The $23+ million dollar 53,000 square feet facility allows students to get to the next level.
Technical programs include Industrial Maintenance, Computer Information Technology, Computer Manufacturing, and Applied Process Technology.
Jefferson has the largest amount of program offerings in Kentucky covered in the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship helps Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associate's degree afford an industry‐recognized certificate or diploma.
Kentucky Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (KY FAME) creates a pipeline of highly skilled employees who provide employers with the workforce they need.
KY FAME offer workforce development programs to participants at no cost.
KY FAME has a 98 percent job placement rate for graduates and has more than 125 member companies, while KMCC has awarded more than 3,000 certificates and credentials.
Click here to get connected Jefferson Community & Technical College.
