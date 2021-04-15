SPRING ART FESTIVAL.jpg

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersontown hosts the Spring Art Festival.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some of the participating artists before the event, Saturday, April 17th.

It will include everything from artist / craftsmen booths, food vendors and live entertainment.

Special performance by The Checkmates.

Spring Art Festival

Saturday, April 17th 9am-2pm

Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park

10617 Taylorsville Road

Jeffersontown, KY

