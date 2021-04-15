JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersontown hosts the Spring Art Festival.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some of the participating artists before the event, Saturday, April 17th.
It will include everything from artist / craftsmen booths, food vendors and live entertainment.
Special performance by The Checkmates.
Spring Art Festival
Saturday, April 17th 9am-2pm
Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park
10617 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY
