LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Origami, the art of paper folding.
A perfect way to pass the time during social distancing.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent some time at the Portland Museum learning how to create a few unique shapes including a paper crane.
The crane ties into the Portland Museum’s Audubon Exhibit.
The Portland Museum explores Louisville’s river heritage through dioramas, life-sized characters, documentaries and special exhibits.
Temporarily closed, but when it opens again, discover rotating arts & culture exhibitions and events throughout the year.
