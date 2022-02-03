LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special collaboration allows you to visit a downtown Louisville museum for FREE.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Roots 101 African American Museum on North First Street.
Old Forester & Roots 101 are teaming up and offering the public a one day free admission to Louisville’s Roots 101 African-American Museum in celebration of Black History Month.
Roots 101 and Old Forester are neighbors on Louisville's historic Whiskey Row.
Old Forester is located at 117 Main Street on Whiskey Row, is just steps from Roots 101, which moved to its new location at 124 N. First Street summer of 2021.
Recently, USA Today named Roots 101 one of the nation’s 10 Best New Attractions of 2021.
The public will be allowed to visit the museum free of charge on February 10.
Additionally, Roots 101 and Kentucky’s Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts (KOBBE) club have chosen a single barrel of bourbon that will also be sold at Old Forester Distillery.
Proceeds from the bourbon will benefit the museum and its mission to promote understanding and appreciation of African Americans' achievement, contribution, and experiences.
Click here to get connected to Roots 101 African American Museum.
